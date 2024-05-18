Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $14.05. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1,812,079 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.