Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 2,425,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

