Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,329,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

