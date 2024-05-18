Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.46. 549,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,758,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $266,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

