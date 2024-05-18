Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 675.40 ($8.48).

Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 672 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,043,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 647.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.51, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -4,878.05%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of £684.40 ($859.58) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($18,910.83). In the last quarter, insiders bought 69 shares of company stock worth $1,535,260. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

