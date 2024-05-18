KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.01, Zacks reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. The firm had revenue of 1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.50 million.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KULR stock opened at 0.35 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of 0.10 and a one year high of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Free Report ) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.