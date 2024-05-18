Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

KRRO opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $97.91.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas acquired 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

