Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.38 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and $2.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,878,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

