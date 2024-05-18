Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $30.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $912.07. 910,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $559.41 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.78. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.