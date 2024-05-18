Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.52. 1,150,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.70 and a 200-day moving average of $426.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.