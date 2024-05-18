Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 404,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

