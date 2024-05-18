Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,254 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 164,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,672. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

