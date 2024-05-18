Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,584,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 211,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 404,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,121. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

