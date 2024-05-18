Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,057 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 737,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

