Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 559.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

