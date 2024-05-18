Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 2,242,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,890,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

