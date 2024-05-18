Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,629,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 78.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 345.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 81,526 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

