KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

KBH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

