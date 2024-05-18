Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $23,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,012.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Paper by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 66.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in International Paper by 57.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

