Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.90. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,026,809 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

