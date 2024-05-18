JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

