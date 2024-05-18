JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

