JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £225,882.00, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.95.

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

