Jefferies Financial Group Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

