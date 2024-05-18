JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE JBGS opened at $14.80 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

