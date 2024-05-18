Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

