Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 172,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,110,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,416 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

