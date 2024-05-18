Jade Leung Purchases 28,500 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWDGet Free Report) CFO Jade Leung purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $584,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CaliberCos Price Performance

CWD stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. CaliberCos Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.