Jade Leung Purchases 28,500 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $584,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CaliberCos Price Performance
CWD stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. CaliberCos Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
