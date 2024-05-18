Jade Leung Purchases 28,500 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $584,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CWD stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. CaliberCos Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.35% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

