iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $117.71. 116,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

