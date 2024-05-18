iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.54

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 9138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.
About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.