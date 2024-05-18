iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Trimmed by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 21.6% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. 682,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.