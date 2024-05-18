iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

