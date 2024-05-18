iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

