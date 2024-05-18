Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.96

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 104777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.