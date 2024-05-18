Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.97

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 6623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,161,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.