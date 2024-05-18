Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Issues Earnings Results

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INTV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Integrated Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

