Insider Buying: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,295,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,512,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. ProKidney Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

