Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $5,301,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. 317,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

