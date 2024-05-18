Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 3.12% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

