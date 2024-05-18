Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of ICD stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
