Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) target price on the stock.

LON:HUM traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 10.20 ($0.13). 3,511,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The firm has a market cap of £81.54 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.53. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.16.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

