Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) target price on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
LON:HUM traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 10.20 ($0.13). 3,511,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. The firm has a market cap of £81.54 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.53. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.16.
About Hummingbird Resources
