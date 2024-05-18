Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

