Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 845,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $71,408. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

HRTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 259,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $289.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

