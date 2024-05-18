Head-To-Head Comparison: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68% Atrion 10.60% 7.75% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BrainsWay and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.64%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Atrion.

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.78 million 2.82 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -41.38 Atrion $169.33 million 4.84 $19.41 million $10.64 43.73

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atrion beats BrainsWay on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

