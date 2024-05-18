Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
