Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 130,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

