Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,978 shares of company stock valued at $50,852,672. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $355.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.36 and its 200 day moving average is $363.56. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

