Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

