Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

