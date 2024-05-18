Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.58. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Harrow by 24.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 356,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Harrow by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on HROW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
