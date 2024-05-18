Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.45. 736,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,789,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.