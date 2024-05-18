Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,298 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,934,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $81.75. 616,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,803. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

